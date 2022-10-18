The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Kim Jong Un-Backed Hackers Behind Years Of Crypto Exploits In Japan, Police 

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Mehab Qureshi The North Korean dictator has unleashed an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks against businesses, services and websites linked to cryptocurrency, as per Japan’s national police. What Happened: North Korean hacking group, Lazarus, is the organization behind several years of cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks in Japan, according to a public advisory statement published by the Japanese government on Oct. 14. Japan’s National Police […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!