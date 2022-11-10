The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Kenyan-Born Runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter  Places Second At At NYC Marathon

By zenger.news | on November 10, 2022

By Howard Blas Lonah Chemtai Salpeter is now the famous Israeli athlete that few outside of Israel have ever heard of, thanks to her second-place finish in the women’s division at the famed New York City Marathon.   Salpeter was born and raised in a village in western Kenya without electricity or running water. In 2008, she came to Israel and […]

