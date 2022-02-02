Keith Thurman To Display ‘Greater Skills’ As Mario Barrios Pledges More Power In Crossroads Clash

By Lem Satterfield Former champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios are skilled, heavy-handed fighters aiming to knock one another senseless during their Feb. 5. 147-pound clash at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Not only did each man hit the deck while losing for the first time in his last fight, but each says his weight was a factor against […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!