Keith Thurman Batters Mario Barrios; Claressa Shields Masters Ema Kozin, Debates Savannah Marshall 

By Lem Satterfield Keith Thurman returned in dominant fashion from his first loss and a 31-month ring absence with Saturday’s battering of Mario Barrios. “One-Time” left “El Azteca” with a swollen face, blood streaming from his badly bruised nose, and a cavernous, leaking laceration over his left eye following a one-sided unanimous decision loss in their 147-pound clash of former […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!