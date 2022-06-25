The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Juneteenth celebration

By Staff | on June 25, 2022

These leaders, with deep roots in the beaches community, were honored at the Juneteenth Celebration held on June 18 at the Rhoda L. Martin Cultural Heritage Center. A Freedom Walk was held before the celebration, and Mayors Chris Hoffman and Ellen Glasser participated. Pictured front: Coach Marvin “DJ Roach” Robinson for his musical contributions as a former singer and D.J. […]

