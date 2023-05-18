The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

JPMorgan Employees Overwhelmed With The Return-To-The-Office Policy Mandate

By zenger.news | on May 18, 2023

By Bibhu Pattnaik One of the biggest banks in the country is having employees return to the office after 3 years of the COVID-19 shutdown with the state of emergency no longer intact. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is getting backlash from his employees about his return-to-office policy, according to Reuters. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!