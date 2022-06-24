Journey Of A Lifetime: Millions Of Drivers Miss Out On Memories Of Trips

By Simona Kitanovska Millions of drivers miss out on views and memories of road trips as they focus on GPS (Satellite Navigation), traffic, and avoiding road work. A poll of 2,000 motorists revealed almost three-quarters (72 percent) have turned up to their desired location with no real recollection of the route they took. Other common distractions include worrying about how […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!