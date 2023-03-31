Story and Photos by: D’Avril Grant

On March 7, 2023, R&B superstar Jill Scott brought her Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 Anniversary Tour to Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center’s Moran Theater. Fans of all ages eagerly gathered to witness the one-night-only concert, which promised an unforgettable evening of soulful music from one of R&B’s most cherished artists.

Since her breakout debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, released in 2000, Jill Scott has continued to make waves in the music industry, releasing five more successful albums, with her latest being Jilly from Philly. Fans were thrilled to hear both old favorites and new hits during the concert, singing along and dancing in their seats throughout the night.

For those in attendance, the concert was truly a magical experience that will be cherished for years to come. The sounds of soulful music filled the Times-Union Center’s Moran Theater, and the energy of the audience was electric as they were treated to an evening filled with music from one of R&B’s most beloved artists.