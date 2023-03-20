The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Jesus Ramos Says Joey Spencer’s Conditioning Issues Will Be His Downfall During PPV Clash 

By zenger.news | on March 20, 2023

By Percy Lovell Crawford PHOENIX — Two young undefeated prospects are putting their unbeaten records on the line as the co-main event to the highly anticipated super middleweight grudge match between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on Showtime PPV on March 25th. Ramos is 19-0 with 15 knockouts, while Spencer is 16-0 with 10 knockouts. But Ramos sees beyond Spencer’s undefeated […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!