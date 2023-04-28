The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Jerry Springer Has Died At 79 After Months Of Battling Pancreatic Cancer

By zenger.news | on April 28, 2023

By Alberto Arellano One of television’s most memorable and influential figures, Jerry Springer, died on April 27 after battling pancreatic cancer for months.  He was 79 years old. Springer was named to a one-year term as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977, which preceded his career as an anchor and commentator on the television station WLWT.  Then Jerry Springer visited […]

