Jeholornis, A Creature From 120 Million Years Ago Was A Bird & Dinosaur Combo

By zenger.news | on November 11, 2022

By Mark Waghorn A bizarre creature that lived 120 million years ago was a bird/dinosaur mix, according to new research. Jeholornis had blue, brown and grey feathers, a long tail and small teeth – inherited from its reptile ancestors. Scientists have reconstructed its skull for the first time – revealing a brain made for smelling and eyes for daylight. Artistic […]

