Jax Chamber Announces Additions to 2022 Hightower Emerging Leaders Fellowship Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hightower Emerging Leaders Fellowship has added Fellows Cameron Frazier (Class of 2021) and Nicole Hamm (Class of 2021) to its Board of Directors. The fellowship is named for Mike Hightower, who as JAX Chamber Chair in 2009 helped launch the mentoring program for ImpactJAX (now NextUp JAX), the Chamber’s young professional organization. Cameron Frazier, Founder and […]