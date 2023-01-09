The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Jaron Ennis Earns Shutout Unanimous Decision Over Karen Chukhadzhian, IBF Interim 147-pound Title 

By zenger.news | on January 08, 2023

By Lem Satterfield Jaron Ennis declared himself  “ready to take over this division” following a one-knockdown, second-round stoppage of previously undefeated Custodio Clayton in May. But last night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the “Boogey Man” of the weight class looked human for the first time in his professional career.   “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) won every […]

