Janet Jackson Documentary Debuts on Lifetime

By Staff | on February 05, 2022

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D, NNPA Newswire

5-4-3-2-1. The countdown has begun to the premiere of the Lifetime/A&E documentary of the life of pop superstar Janet Jackson. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s eponymous first LP Janet Jackson (1982), the four-hour television event will take place over two days. The fiercely private five-time Grammy award-winner who is part of the Jackson clan, an American musical […]

