Jamal Crawford Retires After 20-Year NBA Career: What’s Next For Him?

By zenger.news | on March 21, 2022

By Alex Kennedy Last night, on his 42nd birthday, Jamal Crawford announced his retirement from the NBA. Crawford is one of eight players in NBA history to play for 20 seasons; only Vince Carter (22), Robert Parish (21) and Kevin Willis (21) had a longer career. “ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, […]

