Jags dominate Colts in 24-0 shutout victory to put them in 1st place in AFC South!

By Staff | on September 22, 2022

By Bruce F. Hope, Photos by Davril Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars had not lost to the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field since 2014. They opened the 2022 home schedule determined not to break that streak. The Jaguars played inspired defense, and showed nearly perfect balance on offence, throwing 30 times, and running 37 en route to a dominating 24-0 shutout win. “I’m very proud […]

