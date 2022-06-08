It’s A Miracle: Abandoned Newborn Boy Saved From Hypothermia

By Joseph Golder A newborn baby boy found abandoned on a street was just hours away from dying of hypothermia. A passer-by spotted the infant in the Spanish capital Madrid wrapped in a blanket on June 6. Despite the midday sun, emergency workers told local media that the tot was suffering from hypothermia. Images – obtained from the emergency services […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!