Italian Nun Killed In An Apparent ISIS Attack In Mozambique

By Joseph Hammond LONDON — An Italian nun was killed yesterday in an apparent ISIS-affiliated terrorist attack in the Mozambique city of Chipene. Gunmen stormed a Catholic mission there late Tuesday night. As the attack raged, two Catholic nuns and a group of fled the mission and took cover in the nearby forests according to social media posts. The attackers set […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!