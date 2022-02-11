Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Israeli STEM Program Empowers Girls In Ghana

By zenger.news | on February 11, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman Frances Etornam Goba is 10 years old and lives with her father in Elmina, Ghana. Hoping to be a physician when she grows up, Frances is eager to learn all the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) she possibly can. So when she saw a notice on her school bulletin board about an optional STEM class, […]

