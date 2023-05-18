Israeli Hacker Was Caught Leaking The Last Episode Of “House Of The Dragon”

By Pesach Benson A man from the Tel Aviv suburb of Givatayim was arrested on Monday for hacking into HBO servers and leaking the highly anticipated final episode of the hit series “House of the Dragon.” These last episode appeared to be leaked in a pirating website. This isn’t the first HBO was hacked. An amination poster of the “House […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!