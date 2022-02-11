Israeli Figure Skating Duo Chase ‘Impossible Dream’ To Beijing

By Abigail Klein Leichman A lot of hopes are riding on the skates of Hailey Kops and Evgeni Krasnopolski. The figure-skating pair are among six athletes expected to represent Israel at the Beijing Olympics, Feb. 4–20. “Yes, there’s a little pressure — but in the best way possible,” said Kops. This will be the first Olympics for Kops, 19, and […]