Israel Using Sewage As Early-Warning System For Disease Outbreaks

By zenger.news | on February 11, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman The Israeli city of Ashkelon was able to alert residents of a specific neighborhood to a Covid-19 outbreak, without testing a single person, a week before any symptoms of illness appeared. This wizardry was made possible by a revolutionary technology that detects viruses in sewage. “Monitoring our sewers is like taking the blood test of a […]

