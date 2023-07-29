Israel Shines At International Science Competitions

By Abigail Klein Leichman The Organizing Committee of IPhO2023 hosted the 53rd International Physics Olympiad from July 10th (Mon.) to 17th (Mon.), 2023, at the National Olympics Memorial Youth Center in Tokyo. “After three consecutive irregular years of either postponement or on-line execution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope to hold the IPhO2023 as a regular, on-site, face-to-face event. […]