Israel Has The Lowest Work Absence Rate Among 28 Countries

By Abigail Klein Leichman Over the past few years, the world has been thrown into a state of uncertainty as it battled coronavirus. But which countries had the highest absence rate from work due to sickness during this time? New research by UK-based Small Business Prices reveals that Israeli workers took fewer sick days than did workers in any of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!