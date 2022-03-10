Israel Has 130 Innovation, Tech Companies Geared For Women

By Naama Barak Israel is home to some 130 startups and growth companies geared toward women, reported innovation and tech platform Start-Up Nation Central ahead of International Women’s Day. The companies provide solutions across 10 verticals: breastfeeding, cosmetics, diagnostics, oncology and cancer support, pelvic health, reproductive and pregnancy, safety, sexual wellness, surgery and wellness. According to Start-Up Nation Central, 90 […]