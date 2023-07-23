The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Israel Elite Hockey League Doubles In Size Despite Covid Challenges

By zenger.news | on July 23, 2023

By David Wiseman That’s the approach taken by Tal Averny, founder of the Israel Elite Hockey League. It’s hard to argue with this. The league started two years ago with four teams. Two seasons later, it’s already doubled in size. This despite the inauspicious start of debuting an ice hockey league in Israel during Covid. “We started with four teams […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!