Israel Blames Rising West Bank Casualties On Palestinian Terror During UN Security Council

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By Mike Wagenheim While members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday expressed alarm over the rising number of Palestinian casualties, Israel’s ambassador urged them to take a look at the underlying reason: ongoing security operations meant to stop a brutal escalation in terrorism. “Israel is in the midst of a terror wave,” said Israeli envoy, Gilad Erdan, to […]

