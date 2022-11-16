The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Is Tesla Selling Well After Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover?

By zenger.news | on November 16, 2022

By JNS Reporter Elon Musk, who made his billions in Tesla Inc, has made numerous missteps since acquiring Twitter. And those missteps, including a steep rise in hate speech, translates into a loss of revenue — especially when big brands put their advertising on hold. But what does the negative publicity mean for Tesla, the electric-vehicle leader?  So far, Musk’s […]

