Is Social Media A Force For Good In Ukrainian Conflict?

By Jonathan Frenkel Social media during wartime can promote political agendas but also can offer an authentic snapshot into the horrors of war. We are now witnessing a style of war eerily similar to the 1940s but viewing it in a completely different way. The nonstop videos coming out of Ukraine are informing the West’s response, and on the personal […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!