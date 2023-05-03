Indiana’s New Budget Give Parents The Freedom To Choose A School Of Their Own With Vouchers

By David Swindle When Indiana passed its budget as one of the things for which the state set funding aside in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is what it calls “choice scholarships,” its version of school vouchers. The Indiana voucher program started in 2011 where only less than 4,000 students used the Choice Scholarship where it has grown ever since. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!