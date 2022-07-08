The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
In The Deep End: Young Woman Seeks To Become First Female To Swim Length Of The UK

By zenger.news | on July 08, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska The youngest woman to complete a solo row of the Atlantic has set off in her record-breaking attempt to become the first female to swim the length of the United Kingdom. Jasmine Harrison began her grueling 900-mile trip from Land’s End in England to John O’Groats in Scotland on Friday, July 1, which she described as her […]

