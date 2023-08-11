The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
In Israel, House Democrats Reaffirm ‘solidarity With The Jewish State’

By zenger.news | on August 11, 2023

By Bradley Martin Two dozen Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives—led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)—are in Israel for a six-day trip that started earlier this week, sponsored by the American Israel Education Foundation, a charitable organization affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The Democratic Congress members “reaffirm our […]

