Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

In Honor of the Patriots & Heroes – 51st Thiokol Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on January 29, 2022

The Thiokol Memorial Project (TMP) Museum located at 115 South Lee St. in Kingsland, Georgia will host the 51st Thiokol Commemorative Ceremony. The Ceremony will be held on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The theme this year: The Birth of “A more perfect Union” will be held at The Kingsland Depot, 200 E. King Avenue, Kingsland, Georgia 31548. For […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!