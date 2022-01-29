In Honor of the Patriots & Heroes – 51st Thiokol Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony

The Thiokol Memorial Project (TMP) Museum located at 115 South Lee St. in Kingsland, Georgia will host the 51st Thiokol Commemorative Ceremony. The Ceremony will be held on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The theme this year: The Birth of “A more perfect Union” will be held at The Kingsland Depot, 200 E. King Avenue, Kingsland, Georgia 31548. For […]