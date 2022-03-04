In Frightening Chain Of Events, Man Spends Nearly An Hour In Icy Alaska Waters

By Marianne Mizera Jaime Snedden was walking along the southern Alaskan shoreline when suddenly a chunk of ice broke off right from under him and quickly swept him into the frigid waters heading out to sea. The 45-year-old from Homer, wearing only a shirt, windbreaker and pants, found himself practically submerged in the 38-degree waters of the Cook Inlet off […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!