In A Small Steel Town, A Deadly Smog Event Sparked A Week Of Terror

By Thomas Leffler The modern “clean air” movement in the United States can be traced back to one small mill town in western Pennsylvania. In one brutal week in 1948, Donora’s roughly 14,000 residents went about their daily lives while being subjected to one of the worst public health and environmental disasters in United States history. The Donora Smog of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!