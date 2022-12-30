If He Ran For President, Mark Cuban Says He Would Run As A Republican

By Chris Katje Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Maher argued that Democrats might be more boxed into their political identity, while Cuban says Republicans get boxed into being “anti-Roe”. QUINN HARRIS/BENZINGA Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur, “Shark Tank” host […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!