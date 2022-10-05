The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
IDF Troops Thwart Attempted Vehicular Assault Near Ramallah, Killing Two

By zenger.news | on October 05, 2022

By JNS Reporter Israeli forces killed two Palestinians near Ramallah on Monday morning after the terrorists attempted to run the soldiers over. The Israeli troops were engaged in counter-terror operations in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, as part of a series of raids conducted jointly by Israeli security forces across Judea and Samaria overnight during which 16 security […]

