ID’ed: Mystery Murder Victim’s Skeleton Found Next To His Cowboy Boots

By zenger.news | on July 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Detectives have announced that they have finally identified the body of a man last seen alive nearly 20 years ago – and believe he was murdered. Human skeletal remains were found at a rural scrapyard three years ago next to a pair of distinctive leather cowboy boots. The remains were found alongside a pair of brown cowboy […]

