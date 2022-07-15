ID’ed: Mystery Murder Victim’s Skeleton Found Next To His Cowboy Boots

By Simona Kitanovska Detectives have announced that they have finally identified the body of a man last seen alive nearly 20 years ago – and believe he was murdered. Human skeletal remains were found at a rural scrapyard three years ago next to a pair of distinctive leather cowboy boots. The remains were found alongside a pair of brown cowboy […]
