Humans Are Changing The Way Life Evolves, Scientists Say

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska Humans are changing the way life evolves, according to new research that found plants and animals are adapting in unusual ways because of us. The phenomenon, dubbed “unnatural selection,” is one of the greatest biological forces on Earth. It has created “parallel urban worlds” where wildlife has had to respond — or die. “We’ve long known that […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!