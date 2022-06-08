Hulk The Guardsman Blasts Russian Armored Vehicle With Corsar Launcher

By Lee Bullen This is the moment a Ukrainian Guardsman blasts a Russian armored vehicle with an RK-3 “Corsar” guided missile launcher from a distance of 1.5 miles. The Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on June 6: “With each shot, the Ukrainian defender reduces the enemy equipment! “This is the work of a National Guardsman with the call sign […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!