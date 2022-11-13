How To Lose $16 Billion In 3 Days: How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Wealth Disappeared

By Chris Katje Several days ago, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman Fried saw his wealth wiped out by over 90% to a value of $1 billion. The significant drop came after a liquidity crisis wreaked havoc on FTX and the cryptocurrency market. At first, rival Binance agreed to acquire FTX.com but ultimately walked away from the deal. FTX, including the FTX.us […]