The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

How To Lose $16 Billion In 3 Days: How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Wealth Disappeared

By zenger.news | on November 12, 2022

By Chris Katje Several days ago, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman Fried saw his wealth wiped out by over 90% to a value of $1 billion. The significant drop came after a liquidity crisis wreaked havoc on FTX and the cryptocurrency market. At first, rival Binance agreed to acquire FTX.com but ultimately walked away from the deal. FTX, including the FTX.us […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!