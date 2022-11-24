How This Once Paralyzed Pup Can Now Walk Again

By Jessica Hehir-Smith A pup left paralyzed after a spinal stroke has defied the odds and is now able to walk again without the help of a wheelchair. Megan Donoghue, 23, was at home with her partner Jacob Beesley, 24, when they noticed that their five-year-old shweenie dog Maggie was shuffling awkwardly around the house. The couple immediately took her […]