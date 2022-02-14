Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

How The Lakers Managed To Turn A Contending Team Into A Sub-.500 Mess

By zenger.news | on February 14, 2022

By Tommy Beer After the Lakers were embarrassed by the Bucks at home on Tuesday night (before LA lost to a bad Blazers team missing half their roster), a reporter asked LeBron James how his squad stacks up against Milwaukee and the league’s other elite teams. LeBron gave a surprisingly candid response: “We ain’t on their level.” When asked if […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!