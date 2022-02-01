How Steph Curry Flipped The Switch, Became Unguardable In Houston

By Nekias Duncan Since breaking the NBA’s all-time three-point record on Dec. 14, Stephen Curry had been averaging a modest 24.1 points while converting a paltry 33.6% of his threes. He kept flinging ’em (11.4 attempts), and kept missing ’em. It didn’t matter if they were contested or open. Was it the new rotation pattern? A quarter-step lost in terms […]