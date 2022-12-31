How Setting Goals can Positively Impact our Mental Health

The New Year can often bring goals and expectations that are impossible to keep up with. Instead of focusing on what you’re not getting done, take the time to think about what you really want to achieve. After all, goals represent things you want the most, and the best way to make yourself happy is by making goals that are […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!