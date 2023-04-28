How One Man Quit His 9-To-5 Job Ended Up Succeeding Making A Fortune On Laundromats

By Adam Eckert A man who calls himself “The Laundromat Millionaire” quit his 9-to-5 as a lineman after finding a laundromat for sale on Craigslist. Now he and his wife own four locations, manage 40 employees and have a net worth of $3.4 million. It’s been 13 years since Dave and Carla Menz bought their first rundown laundromat. Now the couple’s clothes-cleaning […]