Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

How A Rush On Beer Led To A Shipping Software Startup

By zenger.news | on March 09, 2022

By Diana Bletter Avi Moskowitz launched his craft brewery BeerBazaar’s website in February 2020, a few weeks before the COVID-19 shutdown in Israel. With people forced to stay home, orders for beer went from a few each day to thousands. Moskowitz had such a hard time keeping up with orders and getting them delivered in a timely manner that he […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!