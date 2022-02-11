Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

House-wrecked: North Carolina Home Collapses Into Atlantic Ocean As Rising Sea Levels Eat Away Coast

By zenger.news | on February 11, 2022

By Joseph Golder A home in North Carolina has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean due to rising sea levels eroding the coastline, leaving piles of debris in its wake. The incident took place in the unincorporated community of Rodanthe in Dare County, North Carolina. Sea levels in the state have risen progressively for decades. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website […]

