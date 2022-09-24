The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
HomeFree USA Awards $25,000 To Southern University At New Orleans (SUNO)

By Staff | on September 24, 2022

By Edward Gaston

Marcia Griffin, Founder and CEO of Homefree-USA has been on a mission to strengthen people of color, elevate partners, and enhance communities across America. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Homefree USA solidified a monumental partnership with Southern University at New Orleans.  CEO, Marcia Griffin and Center for Financial Advancement, Executive Director Gwen Garnett presented $25,000 to Dr. James H. Ammons, […]

