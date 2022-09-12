The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Holy Guacamole: Israeli Researchers Perfect Faster Avocado Growing Method

By zenger.news | on September 12, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman The global avocado market, worth approximately 13 billion dollars a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. “According to game-changing research led by our very […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!